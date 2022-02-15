Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the January 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMMNY shares. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Societe Generale raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.10.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of SMMNY opened at $31.12 on Tuesday. Siemens Healthineers has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.09.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.