California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,109,976 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 42,347 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $39,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Devon Energy by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,299,000 after buying an additional 8,679,826 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,744,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,880,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,961,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $140,675,000 after buying an additional 2,561,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 525.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,575,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,470,000 after buying an additional 2,163,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $52.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $55.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.52.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.24.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,812 shares of company stock worth $1,801,555 over the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

