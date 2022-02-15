Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,023,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 335.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $36,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Dollar General by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.89.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total transaction of $6,567,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $200.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.56. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $240.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.41.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

