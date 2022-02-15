Morgan Stanley Sells 329,129 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,396,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 329,129 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $186,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 53.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 65.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IFF opened at $131.61 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.39 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 107.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 256.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. StockNews.com cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

