Evergreen Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,584,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,662,000 after purchasing an additional 43,799 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,992,000 after purchasing an additional 57,971 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,101,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,851,000 after purchasing an additional 109,970 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 10.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,023,000 after purchasing an additional 185,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 103.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,640,000 after purchasing an additional 798,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI opened at $219.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.74. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.38 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.23.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,882. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.62.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

