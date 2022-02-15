Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,055 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $13,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Eaton by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 121,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1,155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,652,000 after purchasing an additional 65,660 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 192,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Eaton from $191.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.89.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $152.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.35 and a 200 day moving average of $163.91. The company has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $123.30 and a 12-month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

