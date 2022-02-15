Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,055 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $13,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Eaton by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 1,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 121,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1,155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,652,000 after purchasing an additional 65,660 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 192,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto acquired 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.89.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $152.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.35 and a 200 day moving average of $163.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $123.30 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The company has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

