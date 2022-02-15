Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $12.46 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $57,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $65,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG opened at $279.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $302.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.81. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $239.41 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.