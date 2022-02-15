Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $12.46 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 81.2% during the second quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.1% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,831,000 after purchasing an additional 94,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $287,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $279.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $239.41 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.81.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

