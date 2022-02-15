Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) Now Covered by Aegis

Stock analysts at Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Aegis’ target price suggests a potential upside of 207.69% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of VLCN stock opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. Volcon has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $17.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Volcon stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Volcon at the end of the most recent quarter.
Volcon Company Profile
Volcon Inc is an all-electric powersports company producing road vehicles. Volcon Inc is based in Texas.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Volcon (VLCN)
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Receive News & Ratings for Volcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.