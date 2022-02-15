Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) Now Covered by Aegis

Stock analysts at Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Aegis’ target price suggests a potential upside of 207.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of VLCN stock opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. Volcon has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $17.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Volcon alerts:

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Adrian James bought 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $231,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Volcon stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Volcon Inc (NASDAQ:VLCN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Volcon at the end of the most recent quarter.

Volcon Company Profile

Volcon Inc is an all-electric powersports company producing road vehicles. Volcon Inc is based in Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Volcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.