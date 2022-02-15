631 Shares in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Acquired by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 627.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,251 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 153.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $104.09 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.76.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

