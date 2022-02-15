EPG Wealth Management LLC Takes $91,000 Position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $481,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 76.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $675,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PYZ opened at $88.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.09. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a one year low of $73.99 and a one year high of $98.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

