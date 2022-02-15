EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $206,000 Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

EPG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $69.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.26. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $63.33 and a 1-year high of $71.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.964 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.