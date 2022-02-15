NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Altice USA by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $38.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.92.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $145,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $41,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $421,075 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATUS. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

