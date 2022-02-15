NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 2,051.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23,838 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Public Storage by 72.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PSA opened at $355.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Public Storage has a one year low of $226.54 and a one year high of $377.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.05. The stock has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSA. Wolfe Research raised Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.77.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

