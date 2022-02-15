Gitcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $26.26 Million (GTC)

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. During the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gitcoin coin can currently be bought for $7.56 or 0.00017078 BTC on popular exchanges. Gitcoin has a market capitalization of $107.35 million and approximately $26.26 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gitcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00038145 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00105468 BTC.

Gitcoin Profile

Gitcoin (GTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity . Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Gitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.