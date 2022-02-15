Short Interest in Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Rises By 114.3%

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 114.3% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.0 days.

BTEAF stock opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. Bénéteau has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.50.

Get Bénéteau alerts:

About Bénéteau

BÃ©nÃ©teau SA designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Monte Carlo Yachts, CNB, Four Winns, Glastron, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; leisure homes under IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names, as well as services under bandofbaots.com, a community services platform; and lease purchase, credit, and insurance under SGB Finance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bénéteau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bénéteau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.