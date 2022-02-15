Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Short Interest Update

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the January 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 45.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of CLNFF stock opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.12. Calian Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the provision of business and technology services to industry and government in Canada and around the world. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies; Health; Learning; and Information Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides space technology companies with innovative solutions for testing, operating and managing their satellite networks.

