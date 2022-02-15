Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) Short Interest Update

Calian Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLNFF) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the January 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 45.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Get Calian Group alerts:

Shares of CLNFF stock opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.12. Calian Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50.

Calian Group Ltd. engages in the provision of business and technology services to industry and government in Canada and around the world. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies; Health; Learning; and Information Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides space technology companies with innovative solutions for testing, operating and managing their satellite networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.