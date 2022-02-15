Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Short Interest Update

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, an increase of 60.6% from the January 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.1 days.
Shares of RTNTF stock opened at $87.50 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $63.01 and a 1 year high of $108.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.69.
About Rio Tinto Group
