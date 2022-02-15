Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Short Interest Update

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, an increase of 60.6% from the January 15th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.1 days.

Shares of RTNTF stock opened at $87.50 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $63.01 and a 1 year high of $108.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.69.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Ltd. produces iron ore for steel, aluminium for cars and smart phones, copper for wind turbines, diamonds that set the standard for “responsible“, titanium for household products and borates for crops that feed the world. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper & Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations.

