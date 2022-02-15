IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IPG Photonics updated its Q1 guidance to $0.85-1.15 EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.850-$1.150 EPS.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $146.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.32 and a 200 day moving average of $165.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.36. IPG Photonics has a 12 month low of $138.85 and a 12 month high of $257.90.

In related news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.35, for a total value of $86,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $228,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IPG Photonics stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 109.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.33.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

