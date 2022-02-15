Redline Communications Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDLCF) Short Interest Down 35.0% in January

Redline Communications Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDLCF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the January 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RDLCF opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $0.51. Redline Communications Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.70.

About Redline Communications Group

Redline Communications Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and provision of wireless communications product and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Hardware and Software Products; Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment; and Maintenance and Support.

