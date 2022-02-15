Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) PT Raised to $105.00 at Bank of America

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 32.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.86.

XOM stock opened at $78.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.98. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $51.62 and a 52-week high of $83.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.82, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 5,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Puzo Michael J lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 41,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

