Terracoin (TRC) Hits Market Capitalization of $781,993.24

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 18.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. During the last week, Terracoin has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0341 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $781,993.24 and $757.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,273.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $338.40 or 0.00764348 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.60 or 0.00218182 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00022309 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

