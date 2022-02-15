BIDR 1-Day Volume Hits $61.75 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last week, BIDR has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One BIDR coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BIDR has a market capitalization of $15.79 million and $61.75 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00044774 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,108.19 or 0.07020496 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,158.39 or 0.99740863 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00048250 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00048816 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002894 BTC.

About BIDR

BIDR was first traded on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

