Alpha Finance Lab Reaches Market Cap of $179.76 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000910 BTC on exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $179.76 million and $18.88 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00037479 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001889 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007982 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001661 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

ALPHA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

