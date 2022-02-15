NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Sells 152 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 38.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 392.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MSI opened at $213.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $173.79 and a one year high of $273.65. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.18.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

