Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 152,087 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 33.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 303,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,087 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $7,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DISCA. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average of $26.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.