Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Short Interest Down 31.5% in January

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the January 15th total of 88,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 534,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Safran from €150.00 ($170.45) to €140.00 ($159.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safran from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Safran from €145.00 ($164.77) to €137.00 ($155.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Safran from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Safran from €134.00 ($152.27) to €130.00 ($147.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Shares of Safran stock opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Safran has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $38.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.55.

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

