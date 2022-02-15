AECOM (NYSE:ACM) PT Raised to $82.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Argus from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on AECOM from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AECOM from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AECOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AECOM from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $71.69 on Tuesday. AECOM has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $78.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.27, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.06 and a 200-day moving average of $68.86.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AECOM had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in AECOM by 163.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in AECOM by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of AECOM by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AECOM by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 455,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,822,000 after acquiring an additional 119,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,145,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,526,000 after acquiring an additional 424,149 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

