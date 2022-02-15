California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 285,973 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,026 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Splunk were worth $41,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPLK. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.30.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $124.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $176.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

