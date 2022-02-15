California State Teachers Retirement System Has $44.91 Million Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Gartner were worth $44,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Gartner by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gartner by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Gartner by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

NYSE IT opened at $288.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $175.18 and a one year high of $368.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 96.53% and a net margin of 15.50%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on IT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.80.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.29, for a total value of $320,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total value of $37,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,650 shares of company stock worth $2,749,728. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.