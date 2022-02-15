Horizon Investments LLC Sells 679 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Horizon Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 180.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Robert Half International by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Robert Half International by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Robert Half International stock opened at $119.58 on Tuesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.14 and a twelve month high of $125.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.55.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

