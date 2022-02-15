Horizon Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Horizon Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 8.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,619,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,806,000 after purchasing an additional 212,086 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth about $2,675,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 65.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 123,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 48,770 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 45.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 197,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 61,918 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,828,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,995,000 after acquiring an additional 26,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

NYSE MRO opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -353.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -399.93%.

In other news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

