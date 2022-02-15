Horizon Investments LLC Purchases 147 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

CCI stock opened at $167.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.59. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a PE ratio of 62.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

