1,928 Shares in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Purchased by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

NYSE:AVB opened at $238.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.85 and a fifty-two week high of $257.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.17.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 88.46%.

AVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $249.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.06.

In related news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.