Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 50.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 292,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,702 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $8,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in LendingClub by 299.2% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,569,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in LendingClub by 113.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,381,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LendingClub by 42.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,882,000 after acquiring an additional 709,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LendingClub by 9.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,914,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,361,000 after acquiring an additional 590,721 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the third quarter worth $14,257,000. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LendingClub alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on LC. Janney Montgomery Scott raised LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Compass Point upgraded LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. LendingClub Co. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.24 and a beta of 2.09.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.59. LendingClub had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $262.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $115,408.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $113,221.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,027 shares of company stock valued at $369,743 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.