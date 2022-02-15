Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 446.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239,112 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $8,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Dropbox in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 51.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.66. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $261,555.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $236,926.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,019 shares of company stock worth $1,601,602 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

