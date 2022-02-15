The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from The Shyft Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

The Shyft Group has a dividend payout ratio of 7.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Shyft Group to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $43.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 1.49. The Shyft Group has a twelve month low of $31.07 and a twelve month high of $54.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SHYF shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other The Shyft Group news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $988,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYF. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 46.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group during the third quarter valued at about $263,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $343,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in The Shyft Group by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in The Shyft Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

