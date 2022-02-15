HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th.

HomeTrust Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by 450.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. HomeTrust Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 16.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HomeTrust Bancshares to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $30.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.15. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.01 million, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.61.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 13.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $300,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,943 shares of company stock worth $2,204,255. 6.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in HomeTrust Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in HomeTrust Bancshares by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

HTBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

