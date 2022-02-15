CNH Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE)

CNH Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 182,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,376 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Zanite Acquisition were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zanite Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zanite Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zanite Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Zanite Acquisition by 148.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 22,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Zanite Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $397,000. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zanite Acquisition stock opened at $10.22 on Tuesday. Zanite Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $13.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the aviation, aerospace and defense, urban mobility, and emerging technology industries.

