The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,267,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,003,861,000 after purchasing an additional 134,689 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 53.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,404,000 after buying an additional 2,118,800 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 102.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,510,000 after buying an additional 2,281,743 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 9.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,451,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,608,000 after buying an additional 395,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 7.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,363,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,239,000 after buying an additional 230,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ALL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.21.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $124.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.66. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $102.55 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.87 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.53%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

