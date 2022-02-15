Charter Trust Co. Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Charter Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 140.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,550,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,209 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,343,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,223 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 193.2% during the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 891,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,383,000 after purchasing an additional 587,265 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,694,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,797,000 after purchasing an additional 466,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 579.5% during the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 500,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,772,000 after purchasing an additional 426,500 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $73.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.73 and a 200 day moving average of $70.06. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.