Capital International Sarl Grows Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Capital International Sarl raised its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,955 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $536,303,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $471,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238,833 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $579,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,431 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 647.2% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,991 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $210,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,053 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

NASDAQ:EA opened at $133.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.20. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.08 and a fifty-two week high of $148.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.82.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total value of $383,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,845 shares of company stock worth $4,288,545 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.81.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.