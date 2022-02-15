i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E) Plans GBX 0.11 Dividend

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.11 ($0.00) per share on Friday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of i3 Energy stock opened at GBX 19.34 ($0.26) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 13.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 12.49. i3 Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 19.95 ($0.27). The stock has a market capitalization of £217.85 million and a P/E ratio of 10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.48, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on i3 Energy from GBX 27 ($0.37) to GBX 28 ($0.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the development and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Westhill, the United Kingdom.

