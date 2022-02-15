iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

IPW opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25. iPower has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $10.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

