Cim Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Position in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 3.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 24.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 16.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,263,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,114,000 after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALXO. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

In related news, major shareholder Lsv Associates, Llc sold 42,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $1,411,728.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jason Lettmann sold 76,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $2,463,267.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 534,288 shares of company stock valued at $15,434,892 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXO opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $606.29 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 3.21. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $89.04.

ALX Oncology Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

