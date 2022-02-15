Charter Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Charter Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $1,536,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total transaction of $9,775,488.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.86.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $151.71 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.72 and a 52-week high of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

