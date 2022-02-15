Charter Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Charter Trust Co. cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 188.7% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.24.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $387.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $366.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $298.54 and a 1 year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

