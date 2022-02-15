2,591 Shares in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Purchased by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

SMTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Semtech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $903,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,750 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,191 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,959. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $68.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.18. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $57.97 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $194.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.92 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

