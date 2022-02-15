IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) to Issue $1.00 Dividend

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) declared a dividend on Monday, February 7th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the medical equipment provider on Thursday, February 24th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD opened at $48.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $603.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.08 and a beta of 0.90. IRadimed has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $54.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.29.

Get IRadimed alerts:

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 15.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that IRadimed will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IRMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut IRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other IRadimed news, CFO Christopher K. Scott sold 19,286 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $965,457.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher K. Scott sold 26,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $1,094,780.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 209,727 shares of company stock valued at $9,313,340. Insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in IRadimed by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in IRadimed by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in IRadimed during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in IRadimed during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. 38.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.